COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Four people were taken to the hospital after a car verses garbage truck crash in Franklinton, according to Columbus Police.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of W Towns St. and Brehl Ave.

Two of the four people were taken the area hospitals in critical condition. The other two in stable condition. All four were inside the car during the crash.

Second person transported to a hospital in critical condition.

W Town St remains CLOSED at Brehl Ave.

West Town St. is closed. Use Broad St. as a detour.