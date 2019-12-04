Tokyo Olympics

Skip to content
NBC4 WCMH-TV
Columbus
44°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Veterans Voices
Your Local Election HQ
State News
U.S. & World
Trial of Quentin Smith
Washington-DC
Daily Pledge
Politics
The Spectrum
CMA Awards
Live Newscasts
Video Center
Apps
Top Stories
Local salon workers looking out for signs of human trafficking
Top Stories
Lockdown lifted at Jackson State after active shooter report
Rapper T.I.’s remarks spark NY bill to end virginity tests
George Zimmerman files $100 million lawsuit against Trayvon Martin’s family
Jimmy Carter discharged from Georgia hospital
Weather
Live VIPIR Radar
Storm Team 4 Forecast
Closings
Weather Alerts
Webcams
Weather Photos
Apps
Top Stories
Another gray day ahead of some sunshine
Top Stories
Gray start to December, sunshine on the way
Top Stories
More cold and gray weather
Wintry mix tapers off overnight, clouds linger
Cold and wet start to the workweek
Colder air returns in wake of major East Coast storm
Live
Traffic
Traffic Map
I-270 Traffic Cameras
I-670 Traffic Cameras
I-70 Traffic Cameras
I-71 Traffic Cameras
SR-161 Traffic Cameras
SR-315 Traffic Cameras
US-33 Traffic Cameras
Sports
Buckeyes
Football Friday Nite
Outsmart Smalley
The Big Game
Blue Jackets
NFL
MLB
NBA
MLS
Top Stories
Path to the Playoff: Which teams will win their conference championship and play in the semifinal?
Top Stories
Blue Jackets fall to Coyotes, 4-2
Ohio State stays on top in final CFP rankings before Selection Sunday
Ryan Day named Big Ten Coach of the Year
Chase Young named Big 10 Defensive Lineman of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year
Local 4 You
Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive
A Journey through Alzheimer’s
Home for the Holidays
Stuff the Backpack 2019
Clear the Shelters
4 Your Health
Central Ohio Professionals
Community Calendar
Contests
Deals 4 You
Puppy with a Purpose
Shred It Day
Year In Harmony
The Autism Puzzle
This Week’s Circulars
Programming
Daytime Columbus
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
NBC Shows
Watch NBC Sports
Laff
Ion Television
Top Stories
Feel Good About the Food You Serve Your Loved Ones
Top Stories
Handling Difficult Co-Workers
Top Stories
Give the Gift of Jewelry and Be Confident in Where You Shop
Holiday Gift Ideas from Fashion to Bed to Beauty
Bright White Holiday Smiles
Tighten Saggy Skin Without Surgery
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Email Alerts
Meet the Team
NBC4 Closing Account
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Trump impeachment hearings & analysis: House Judiciary Committee takes over
Tokyo Olympics
US baseball’s prospects struggle to reach Olympics
Timeline: Major sporting events in Japan
Trending on NBC4i.com
668,000 will lose food stamp benefits under new work rules
Columbus man facing 16th OVI charge after single-vehicle crash kills wife
House ordered from Sears catalog in 1920s still standing
Sheriff: Logan woman, estranged husband dead in apparent murder-suicide
Mother charged with murder in hanging deaths of 2 young children
Today's Central OH Forecast
Another gray day ahead of some sunshine
More Forecast
Don't Miss
Nominate your house for NBC4 Today’s Light Fight!
Play Outsmart Smalley: 2019 NFL Pick’em Challenge
Alexa
Storm Team 4 on Alexa