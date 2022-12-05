COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One in four women will lose a child to a miscarriage, a heartbreaking statistic. Karen Morris had the biggest loss of her life nearly two decades ago, losing her son Nicholas after he didn’t survive surgery for a heart defect after birth.

Eight years after losing Nicholas and giving birth to two babies, Morris’ heart was reborn, and began her mission to help women heal through the heartbreak of a miscarriage. She calls it “The Heart of Nicholas” and she has seen more than 200 rainbow babies born in the last 10 years.

“Every time there’s a storm, God promises a rainbow and here I am,” is the message Morris puts on the onesies she hands to the women after they’ve delivered their rainbow babies. “Every time I wipe a tear away. Every time I hold a woman in my arms, I’m thinking, ‘Thank you, Nicholas, because this never would have happened without you.’ It’s his ministry.”

Watch Morris’ story in the video player above. If you are in need, you can contact Morris at juicemorris@yahoo.com.