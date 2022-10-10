COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – When you think of crave-able food, what comes to mind?

For Joe Kahn, it’s tacos, which is why he started Condado Tacos on High Street in Columbus eight years ago. Now, this once broke busboy is breaking the bank.

“My brain never shuts off,” Kahn said. “I’m 100% Condado all the time.”

He said his failures are too numerous to list, saying he didn’t get his shot until he was 38 years old.

Combining Chipotle, Taco Bell, and Chicago’s Big Star, Condado’s taco bar was born in the Short North in 2014. I changed the taco game, double-decker style.

“I did all the work myself,” Kahn said. “Painted, hired the artists, all that kind of stuff.”

There are now 35 Condado restaurants – 39 by the end of this week – in six states, and nine states by next year.

Kahn said Condado’s offers fresh, crave-able, affordable food. He won’t invest in fancy plates; just the product and the people.

“That’s what we’re built on, is come as you are, all walks of life, and we don’t judge,” he said. “I’m a high school dropout. I made it.”

Kahn has the money, and now he wants everyone who works for him to succeed beyond what any high school dropout could have imagined.



“This is my one true love, tacos, and Condado,” Joe smiles.