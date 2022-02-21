HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — On the first Saturday in March, mushers hit the trail in Alaska…the Iditarod. This is the 50th anniversary of what they call the last great race covering 1,000 miles from Anchorage to Nome. And a Hilliard 3rd grade teacher will be on the trail documenting it all for the world. Jim Deprez told Brad Johansen more about his passion project becoming a reality. Watch his report in the player above.

