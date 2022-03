GRANVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — We all have something we’re afraid of and try to avoid at all costs. Until we find that avoiding it is no longer an option. That happened to Erin Nemec when she got cancer and she found out the only thing worse than cancer was fear. Erin told Brad Johansen more about how she found freedom through the thing she feared the most. Watch the report in the player above.

