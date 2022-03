COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In June of 2020 as the pandemic took hold, Dr. Kristina Johnson was chosen to be the 16th president of the Ohio State University. Her entire tenure has been about keeping kids in class, athletes on the field, and the Buckeyes in business. I got a chance to find out who the woman is behind the office in today’s Tell Me More. Watch the report in the player above.

