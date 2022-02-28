WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — When you turn on NBC4, some of you are welcoming us in daily as part of your family. For many, Bob Nunnally has been that guy for the last 20 years. When we told you recently that Bob would be home for a while battling cancer, it hit you hard — if you’ve been watching for two decades, or just through two grades. The second graders at St. Paul Elementary in Westerville told Brad Johansen more about their new prayerful, get well writing campaign for Bob. Watch his report in the player above.

