COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — We’re often guilty as parents of placing our own expectations on our children…to be a great athlete…or grow up to be a doctor or a lawyer. Mike and Jaren McChesney have expectations for their kids too. For their oldest son Landon…they hope they’ll have enough money to keep him alive. Brad Johnasen was told more about the McChesney’s out of the box idea that led to Landon receiving helping hands. Watch his report in the player above.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction