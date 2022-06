COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – For most of us, seeing someone lose something makes us want to help.

Such is the case for former Army Sgt. Graham Webb, a veteran who has known loss for as long as he can and wants Americans to remember the price of freedom.

“I’ve always felt it’s important to give as much as you can,” Webb said, who is the founder of the Fallen Feather Project, making carvings in his wood shop for families of lost soldiers.