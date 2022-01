COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This is Adriana and she just turned 19. She has severe cerebral palsy and she loves running. But this story is more about her mom Patty who now pushes Adriana in a 5K every week … because it wasn’t long ago that she could barely walk. Brad Johansen tells us more about this inspiring story of a mother and daughter’s marathon. Watch his report in the player above.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction