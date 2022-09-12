COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Poindexter Village is in a serious state of transition as the former housing project is going to become the first Black history museum in central Ohio.

But change takes time and is not always pretty. That’s how the windows of stories came to be with 125 Columbus City School students creating art on the windows of Poindexter.

The museum and cultural center could take three years to complete. I needed a village to tell me more.

Watch the full report in the video player above.