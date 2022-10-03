COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Getting a full-ride scholarship is something every college student dreams of, especially if it’s in your home state.

Adam Baccam, a civil engineering major at Iowa State, gave it all up to come to Ohio State. Why? For a pinch of salt.

Baccam visited Columbus after a friend at his church asked him to go for a weekend to join him at the Salt Company, a non-denominational Christian church plant on campus. Baccam grew up in a Buddhist home.

“Friends are thinking I should move, and people were affirming this was a good thing,” Baccam remembered. When asked what his parents thought, Baccam said “They thought I was crazy.”

