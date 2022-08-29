COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – NBC4 introduced you to Lex Corbett back in June. Lex was born with a rare spinal atrophy disorder and needed to get from London, England to the only hospital that could treat him: Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus.

People from around the world got him there.

Lex was born with Smard1, a disease so rare that only 60 cases have ever been diagnosed. He requires 24-hour care just to keep him breathing. His parents just happen to be neuroscientists who started teaching at Ohio State University just days ago.

Lex’s parents, Jen and Jacob Corbett, said he was a trooper on the flight over from London.

They called the care their son is receiving at Children’s Hospital “life-changing.”

“It’s everything that we moved for,” the Corbetts said. “They’ve been phenomenal.”

In London, they couldn’t care for Lex and doctors had provided little hope of him living more than a year.

“One thing that helps is the speed at which Nationwide works,” Jacob Corbett said. “If they want to try something, it’s the next day, not one month later or two months later.”

We were supposed to meet in person at their near Columbus home. But they’ve run into a snag. As their teaching schedules began at OSU, the nursing agency asked for money beyond the Ohio Health Care waiver.

Another $6,500 per week.

“There are a lot of families that go without nurses for a long period of time because nurses don’t make a lot of money,” Jen Corbett admits.

