Cota Bus Numbers

Skip to content
NBC4 WCMH-TV
Columbus
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election HQ
The Fighting 126
U.S. & World
Politics
The Spectrum
Live Newscasts
Apps
Top Stories
8 dead, 60 hurt as quakes shake northern Philippine isles
Top Stories
1 dead after crash near Cleveland Ave.
Supreme Court: Trump can use Pentagon funds for border wall
The Spectrum: All-Star Roundtable dissects Mueller’s testimony
1-on-1 with Gov. DeWine: Budget, Clean Air Act and his first 6 months in office
Weather
Live VIPIR Radar
Storm Team 4 Forecast
Weather Alerts
Closings
Webcams
Weather Photos
Apps
Top Stories
Very warm last weekend of July before rain returns
Top Stories
Nice Day, Hot Weekend
Top Stories
Beautiful summer weather
Sunshine, Blue Skies, Another Great Day
Beautiful weather continues
Cool Morning, Warm Afternoon
Live
Traffic
I-270 Traffic Cameras
I-670 Traffic Cameras
I-70 Traffic Cameras
I-71 Traffic Cameras
SR-161 Traffic Cameras
SR-315 Traffic Cameras
US-33 Traffic Cameras
Sports
Buckeyes
Blue Jackets
NFL
MLB
NBA
MLS
Top Stories
Nick Bosa signs $33.5 million deal with 49ers
Top Stories
Buckeyes teach, learn from athletes at Special Skills camp
Top Stories
7 years later, American wrestler learns he earned Olympic medal
Cleveland-area 5th grader dies after suffering asthma attack during baseball game
The 2020 Summer Olympics start in one year and Matt Barnes is going
Angels’ Skaggs remembered and praised at memorial service
Local 4 You
Stuff the Backpack 2019
Clear the Shelters
4 Your Health
Central Ohio Professionals
Community Calendar
Contests
Deals 4 You
Friday Freebies
Puppy with a Purpose
Shred It Day
Year In Harmony
The Autism Puzzle
This Week’s Circulars
Top Spots
Programming
Daytime Columbus
TV Schedule
NBC Shows
Watch NBC Sports
MeTV
Laff
Ion Television
Top Stories
At Home Cream Erases Wrinkles and Under Eye Bags
Top Stories
Getting in the Dating Game After 50
Top Stories
Viewing Retirement Risk: Employees and Employers Don’t Always Agree
Celebrate Water Park Day and Make Lasting Memories
New Bridal Collection from Forevermark
Home Decor & Changing Vision
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Email Alerts
Meet the Team
NBC4 Closing Account
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Cota Bus Numbers
Major COTA service changes coming soon
Trending on NBC4i.com
1 dead after crash near Cleveland Ave.
Columbus’ second medicinal marijuana dispensary set to open
VIDEO: Las Vegas being plagued by grasshoppers
Police: North Columbus shooting leaves one juvenile dead
VIDEO: Wife smashes laptop on husband’s head on flight
Today's Central OH Forecast
Very warm last weekend of July before rain returns
More Forecast
Don't Miss
Bring Back NBC4 WCMH-TV
Stuff the Backpack July deals and events
NBC4 remains Local 4 You despite AT&T/DIRECTV blackout
LEGISLATORS FROM EIGHT STATES HAVE NOW CALLED ON AT&T TO NEGOTIATE IN GOOD FAITH AND RESTORE NEXSTAR’S STATIONS AND PROGRAMMING
Red, White & BOOM! 2019
NBC4 employees help beautify Columbus on company’s Founder’s Day
Alexa
Storm Team 4 on Alexa