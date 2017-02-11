Baby Huey Chicken

Skip to content
NBC4 WCMH-TV
Columbus
34°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Veterans Voices
Your Local Election HQ
State News
U.S. & World
Trial of Quentin Smith
Washington-DC
Daily Pledge
Politics
The Spectrum
CMA Awards
Live Newscasts
Video Center
Apps
Top Stories
Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2019
Top Stories
‘Obamacare’ tax repeal added to $1.4T wrap-up spending bill
Lost dog goes to prison
Columbus police identify man found dead after 10-hour barricade situation
‘Best Christmas gift since Jesus’: Woman finds out she’s pregnant 9 days before giving birth
Weather
Live VIPIR Radar
Storm Team 4 Forecast
Closings
Weather Alerts
Webcams
Weather Photos
Apps
Top Stories
Cloudy midday, more rain and snow showers on the way
Top Stories
Winter storm part 1 winding down but part 2 is coming
Top Stories
Columbus weather forecast: Wintry mix will bring slippery travel early Monday
Snow and ice move in Sunday night and Monday
Columbus weather forecast: Wintry mix Sunday night will affect Monday commute
Wet and chilly start to the weekend
Live
Traffic
Traffic Map
I-270 Traffic Cameras
I-670 Traffic Cameras
I-70 Traffic Cameras
I-71 Traffic Cameras
SR-161 Traffic Cameras
SR-315 Traffic Cameras
US-33 Traffic Cameras
Sports
Buckeyes
Football Friday Nite
Outsmart Smalley
The Big Game
Blue Jackets
NFL
MLB
NBA
MLS
Top Stories
OSU Coach Ryan Day says Joe Burrow’s Heisman speech was an unbelievable moment
Top Stories
Ohio State men’s basketball team drops 2 spots after loss to Minnesota
7 Buckeyes named to AP All-American teams
Ohio State Coach Ryan Day looks ahead to Fiesta Bowl
Joe Burrow’s Heisman speech spurs thousands of dollars in donations for Athens food pantry
Local 4 You
Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life!
A Journey through Alzheimer’s
Home for the Holidays
Stuff the Backpack 2019
Clear the Shelters
4 Your Health
Central Ohio Professionals
Community Calendar
Contests
Deals 4 You
Puppy with a Purpose
Shred It Day
Year In Harmony
The Autism Puzzle
This Week’s Circulars
Programming
Daytime Columbus
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
NBC Shows
Watch NBC Sports
Laff
Ion Television
Top Stories
Firefighters for Kids Toy Drive
Top Stories
Breaking Down Social Barriers and Making an Impact in the Health of the Community
Top Stories
Beauty Must Haves for the Holidays and Winter Season
Holiday Gifts for the Men in Your Life
Dazzle with Bright White Teeth
Take a Drive-Thru Tour of This Year’s Fantasy of Lights
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Email Alerts
Meet the Team
NBC4 Closing Account
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
9
Next Alert
Closings, Delays & Snow Emergencies
Closings, Delays & Snow Emergencies
Athens County
1
of
/
9
Closings, Delays & Snow Emergencies
Coshocton County
2
of
/
9
Closings, Delays & Snow Emergencies
Guernsey County
3
of
/
9
Closings, Delays & Snow Emergencies
Hocking County
4
of
/
9
Closings, Delays & Snow Emergencies
Perry County
5
of
/
9
Closings, Delays & Snow Emergencies
Pickaway County
6
of
/
9
Closings, Delays & Snow Emergencies
Pike County
7
of
/
9
Closings, Delays & Snow Emergencies
Ross County
8
of
/
9
Closings, Delays & Snow Emergencies
Vinton County
9
of
/
9
Baby Huey Chicken
Woman starts GoFundMe to help chicken born with backwards foot
Trending on NBC4i.com
Joe Burrow’s Heisman speech spurs thousands of dollars in donations for Athens food pantry
Police identify teen killed in Sunbury Road crash
Winter storm part 1 winding down but part 2 is coming
‘Best Christmas gift since Jesus’: Woman finds out she’s pregnant 9 days before giving birth
Doctors and cops among 277 arrested in human trafficking, online prostitution sting in Florida
Today's Central OH Forecast
Cloudy midday, more rain and snow showers on the way
More Forecast
Don't Miss
Culture of cover-up: Decades of sexual abuse at Ohio State
Alexa
Storm Team 4 on Alexa