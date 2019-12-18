Enter the Pepsi G&J ‘Suite Life’ Sweepstakes

Skip to content
NBC4 WCMH-TV
Columbus
27°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Veterans Voices
Your Local Election HQ
State News
U.S. & World
Trial of Quentin Smith
Washington-DC
Daily Pledge
Politics
The Spectrum
CMA Awards
Live Newscasts
Video Center
Apps
Top Stories
Former President Obama: Women are better at leading
Top Stories
University of Cincinnati board votes to remove slave owner’s name from college
Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, Joan Jett to bring stadium tour 2 Ohio cities
Police: Groom beaten to death at Los Angeles-area wedding
Ex-bank employee accused of taking cash from vault arrested
Weather
Live VIPIR Radar
Storm Team 4 Forecast
Closings
Weather Alerts
Webcams
Weather Photos
Apps
Top Stories
Frigid winds today, very cold tonight, milder days coming
Top Stories
Cold nights ahead, drier and warmer pattern moving in
Top Stories
Wintry mix is making it slippery this morning
Wintry mess expected (again) overnight & Tuesday AM
Cloudy midday, more rain and snow showers on the way
No major weather travel issues, colder nights ahead
Live
Traffic
Traffic Map
I-270 Traffic Cameras
I-670 Traffic Cameras
I-70 Traffic Cameras
I-71 Traffic Cameras
SR-161 Traffic Cameras
SR-315 Traffic Cameras
US-33 Traffic Cameras
Sports
Buckeyes
Football Friday Nite
Outsmart Smalley
The Big Game
Blue Jackets
NFL
MLB
NBA
MLS
Top Stories
4-star QB from California headlines Ohio State’s early signing day
Top Stories
Dubois’ goal in 3rd helps Blue Jackets beat Red Wings 5-3
What to expect for Ohio State’s 2020 early signing day
Brees sets NFL all-time touchdown mark
Korpisalo flawless as Columbus tops league-best Caps again
Local 4 You
Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life!
A Journey through Alzheimer’s
Home for the Holidays
Stuff the Backpack 2019
Clear the Shelters
4 Your Health
Central Ohio Professionals
Community Calendar
Contests
Deals 4 You
Puppy with a Purpose
Shred It Day
Year In Harmony
The Autism Puzzle
This Week’s Circulars
Programming
Daytime Columbus
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
NBC Shows
Watch NBC Sports
Laff
Ion Television
Top Stories
Remove Sun Damage and Rejuvenate Your Skin with IPL from Dr. Anne
Top Stories
Reaching Your Full Potential as an Employee
Top Stories
Bright White Holiday Smiles
Memory Care Community Focusing on Mind and Body Connection and Health
Holiday Sweaters and Jammies for the Whole Family
Red Flags of Online Shopping
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Email Alerts
Meet the Team
NBC4 Closing Account
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
House votes on impeachment of President Donald Trump
Enter the Pepsi G&J ‘Suite Life’ Sweepstakes