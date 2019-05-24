NBC4 Launches School Supply Drive with Bigger Goal

50,000 Backpacks Collected in 2018

DONATE ONLINE TODAY!

For the second year, NBC4 (WCMH-TV) will hold a summer-long school supply drive to help make sure local students are ready to learn at the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year. This year the station’s backpack drive will expand from 1 district to benefit 25 school districts across Franklin and Licking Counties.

Once again, NBC4 is partnering with PrimaryOne Health and CME Federal Credit Union on the initiative.

Each year, local teachers spend hundreds of dollars buying supplies for their classrooms. According to the U.S. Department of Education, 94% of public school teachers pay for school supplies, without being reimbursed.

You can support Stuff the Backpack and get something in return!

Tap here for a list of most needed supplies for k-5 and 6-12.

You can also make a secure credit card donation here. All monetary donations are tax deductible and 100% of donations are given to local students and teachers. This is made possible through NBC4’s Stuff the Backpack fiscal sponsor, The United Way of Central Ohio.

The 2019 NBC4 Stuff the Backpack campaign has a growing list of supporters across Central Ohio, sponsors and the following local organizations:

THE AEP FOUNDATION

ENCOVA

HER REALTORS

COLUMBUS METROPOLITAN LIBRARY

COLUMBUS SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

COLUMBUS URBAN LEAGUE

COLUMBUS ZOO AND AQUARIUM

JUNIOR LEAGUE OF COLUMBUS

ROCK CITY CHURCH

UNITED WAY OF CENTRAL OHIO

ESC OF CENTRAL OHIO

ESC OF LICKING COUNTY

GRANGE INSURANCE

OHIO STATE FAIR

THE COLUMBUS CREW

COSI- CENTER OF SCIENCE AND INDUSTRY

VOLUNTEERS OF AMERICA

NEIGHBORHOOD BRIDGES

BOB EVANS FARM

XChurch

GROVE CITY AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

CAMERON MITCHELL RESTAURANTS

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

NORTHSTAR FAMILY DENTAL

NATIONWIDE INSURANCE

T-100 WCLT-RADIO

RADIO ONE

Does your organization want to be involved in NBC4’s Stuff The Backpack 2019? Just email NBC4stuffthebackpack@wcmh.com