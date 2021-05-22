Zelarayán free kicks lift Columbus Crew to 2-1 win over New York City FC

NEW JERSEY (WCMH) — Lucas Zelarayán scored twice including the game winning goal in extra time to beat New York City FC 2-1 on Saturday. This is Columbus’ first win away from home in 15 games and first true road win since 2019.

After plenty of frustration on offense, Zelarayán scored in the 82nd minute on a free kick to even the match at 1-1.

Josh Williams was inches away from giving the Crew a 2-1 lead in the 93rd minute and it appeared Columbus would end its third-straight road game with a tie after losing its previous two games. But Zelarayan had another free kick in the 95th minute and buried the shot just outside the box by bending it past the keeper for the last-minute win. Crew head coach Caleb Porter called Zelarayán the “Argentinian Babe Ruth” after the game and said he’s never seen a player score two free kicks in one game.

Zelarayán said it was the first time in his career he’s made two free kicks in the same game.

Columbus returns home May 29 to face Toronto FC at 7:30 p.m.