Zach Werenski out for season with sports hernia

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski will miss the rest of the season with an inguinal/sports hernia the team announced Friday. He is expected to undergo surgery next week.

Earlier this week, CBJ announced Boone Jenner would also miss the rest of the season with a broken finger while Riley Nash may also miss the remainder of the year with a sprained knee.

The Columbus Blue Jackets are primed to be sellers ahead of the NHL trade deadline on Monday, April 12. Two players who could be on the move are captain Nick Foligno and defenseman David Savard who was a healthy scratch the other day.

Columbus is 15-19-8 and are on track to miss the playoffs for the fist time in five years.