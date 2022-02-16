CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — During his final press conference of the 2021-22 season, Bengals coach Zac Taylor said quarter back Joe Burrow suffered an MCL sprain in the fourth quarter of Cincinnati’s 23-20 loss in Super Bowl LVI.

Taylor added the injury will not require surgery and was a re-aggravation of an injury he sustained in December.

Burrow won AP Comeback Player of the Year after tearing his ACL as a rookie last season.

Burrow fought through the pain and played the final 10 minutes of the game with the Bengals coming up just short of their first Super Bowl title in franchise history.