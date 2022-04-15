COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State is holding its annual Football Coaches Clinic Thursday through Saturday at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Friday’s speakers featured Bengals’ coach Zac Taylor and Buckeyes’ legend Eddie George.

Taylor spoke about changing the culture of a team — something he did successfully in Cincinnati after taking the NFL’s worst team in 2019 to a Super Bowl appearance in his third season.

“It’s always the hope that you can build a culture you can be proud of,” Taylor said. “I think Ohio State’s one you turn to. I’ve got plenty examples of what they’ve meant to us as a program and organization and the players who have meant so much to us. They set the standard and we’re trying to set the standard as well.”

During his presentation, Taylor highlighted former Buckeyes such Sam Hubbard, Vonn Bell and Eli Apple who all played significant roles during the Bengals playoff run.

“Their football character is through the roof. They work hard, they care about their teammates, they love the process of practicing and meeting and everything that leads up to the game,” he said. “You really know what you’re getting when you take a Buckeye.”

Meanwhile, George spoke about his playing career, operating several businesses and his acting career and why all of those experiences prepared him for the unexpected opportunity to be the head coach at Tennessee State, an opportunity he turned down twice before changing his mind.

Everything I’m doing here at Tennessee State my experience at Ohio State has led into that from the discipline, to being efficient with our time, to even the sayings, the corny little sayings that the coaches use,” George said. “Hopefully it will lead to some wins and hopefully it will lead to some changed lives.”