YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown fighter Danny Rosenberger trains at the Golden String Boxing Club on the city’s east side.

“That saying, ‘blood, sweat and tears’ — if you look around where we’re at right now, we’re in a basement. That’s exactly what you get here,” says Rosenberger. “Hard work, grit, no flashiness down here. We come down here, we work hard. When you walk through the doors, people know you’re getting a workout. You’re going to sweat. You’re going to bleed.”

Rosenberger has been a professional boxer for nearly 8 years. He’s got 26 bouts and a couple of championship belts on his resume. But next month may be the biggest fight of his career when he faces Nico Ali Walsh on national television.

“I am 32, so this is kind of a make-or-break for me at that age,” says Rosenberger. “My trainers Tommy Cordell and Sammy Calderone have me in a good place right now, good mindset, good physical condition. We have six more weeks, so we’re going to work hard and we’re definitely going to give everything we have.”

His opponent comes in undefeated at 8-0 with five knockouts, but it’s his name that carries weight. Nico Ali Walsh is the grandson of Muhammad Ali, one of the greatest fighters of all-time.

Rosenberger comes from a family of fighters himself, and like Walsh, is looking to carve his own path.

“Everybody (Walsh) has fought has been right there in front of them. My movement in and out, my speed, quickness, my smarts, my experience — it’s going to be overwhelming for him.”

“(Danny) does it all,” says Tom Cordell, Rosenberger’s co-trainer. “I don’t believe Nico’s faced anybody like him.”

“He’s tough like his dad was. He’s got the Rosenberger meanness,” says Sam Calderon, Rosenberger’s co-trainer. “Danny is not scared. We know what we’re into. We’re not going there just to be there. We’re going there to win.”

“I know he’s trying to start his own thing, but so am I,” says Rosenberger. “It’s going to show the world who I am, the Rosenberger name, the ‘Feel Good Hollywood’ brand, everything, It’s going to open some big doors. This opportunity is huge and I’m not letting it go to waste. I’m putting everything I have into it.”

Danny Rosenberger and Nico Ali Walsh will fight Saturday, May 20, at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The bout will be televised live pay-per-view on ESPN as part of the undercard of Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko fight.