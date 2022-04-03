AUGUSTA, Georgia (WCMH) — Many dreams have come true on the 18th green of Augusta National Golf Club with a putter in hand, and now New Albany’s Mia Hammond adds her name to that prestigious group of dreamers.

On Sunday, April 3, Hammond sank two putts to win the Drive, Chip and Putt National Championship in the girls’ 14-15 age group. The pressure was on for Hammond as Ella Walsh of Tucson, Ariz., drained both of her putts to take the lead. Hammond stepped up and matched Walsh to send the competition to a playoff. The New Albany eighth-grader then holed one last big putt to win the one-putt playoff and the putting championship.

In the 7-9-year-old age group, Lewis Center’s Calista Han finished in seventh place.

Way to go Calista who finished 7th in the girls 7-9 age group at the Drive Chip and Putt National Finals today! https://t.co/iiirGLWp1c — Whitney Harding (@WhitneyNBC4) April 3, 2022

The Drive Chip and Putt is a nationwide youth development program conducted in partnership between The Masters Tournament, the PGA of America, and the USGA. It is open to boys and girls ages 7 to 15.