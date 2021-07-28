Yahoo: QB Quinn Ewers ‘leaning toward’ skipping high school senior year to attend Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State quarterback commit Quinn Ewers, the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2022, told Yahoo’s Pete Thamel he is “leaning toward” skipping his senior year of high school to attend OSU this fall.

Ewers told Thamel he would skip his senior season in part to sign deals that would allow him to capitalize off his name, image and likeness, which Thamel said would be worth nearly seven figures.

According to Thamel, Texas’ University Interscholastic League informed the Ewers family that any attempt for Ewers to profit off his name, image and likeness would be in violation of the state’s legislation regarding NIL.

Ewers was the most coveted player in the class of 2022 and his following on social media eclipses more than 100,000, but it’s unclear why Ewers would be worth seven figures if he comes to Columbus early.

Ewers has a perfect 1.000 composite ranking, according to 247 Sports Composite making him the highest-ranked recruit in Ohio State history.

The Southlake, Texas, native originally committed to the University of Texas but decommitted in October. Ewers also had offers from Alabama, USC and dozens of other Power 5 schools.

Coach Ryan Day has yet to name a starting quarterback for the 2021 season as the competition continues among sophomore C.J. Stroud, sophomore Jack Miller III and freshman Kyle McCord.

