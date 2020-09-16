Wyatt Davis returning to Ohio State after declaring for NFL Draft

Ohio State offensive lineman Wyatt Davis (52) during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Clemson, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri).

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State offensive lineman and preseason 1st team All-American Wyatt Davis announced on Twitter he’s returning to play at OSU this season.

Davis’ announcement comes less than a week after he declared for the NFL Draft. Davis is eligible to return because he had not yet signed with an agent.

The All-American’s announcement also comes on the same day the Big Ten announced football is coming back this fall.

Davis is one of three starting offensive lineman who are returning to play for the Buckeyes this season. Center Josh Meyers and left tackle Thayer Munford are the other two returning starters.

Davis wasn’t the only Buckeye to declare for the NFL as his teammate Shaun Wade, also a preseason first team All-American, declared for the NFL on Monday.

Wade told NBC4 he also has not signed with an agent and said the window is still open for him to return to OSU this season as well.

Wade told ESPN on Wednesday that he has not made up his mind and will decide in the coming days whether he will return to OSU.