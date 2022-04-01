(WCMH) — The World Cup groups are set and the United States is paired with England, Iran and the winner of the European playoff between Scotland, Wales and Ukraine.

The U.S. men’s national team qualified for the World Cup after missing the cut in 2018.

Below is a look at all eight groups:

Group A

Qatar

Ecuador

Senegal

Netherlands

Group B

England

Iran

United States

UEFA

Group C

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

Mexico

Poland

Group D

France

Asia/Peru

Denmark

Tunisa

Group E

Spain

NLZ/Costa Rica

Germany

Japan

Group F

Belgium

Canada

Morocco

Croatia

Group G

Brazil

Serbia

Switzerland

Cameroon

Group H

Portugal

Ghana

Uruguay

South Korea