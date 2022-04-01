(WCMH) — The World Cup groups are set and the United States is paired with England, Iran and the winner of the European playoff between Scotland, Wales and Ukraine.
The U.S. men’s national team qualified for the World Cup after missing the cut in 2018.
Below is a look at all eight groups:
Group A
Qatar
Ecuador
Senegal
Netherlands
Group B
England
Iran
United States
UEFA
Group C
Argentina
Saudi Arabia
Mexico
Poland
Group D
France
Asia/Peru
Denmark
Tunisa
Group E
Spain
NLZ/Costa Rica
Germany
Japan
Group F
Belgium
Canada
Morocco
Croatia
Group G
Brazil
Serbia
Switzerland
Cameroon
Group H
Portugal
Ghana
Uruguay
South Korea