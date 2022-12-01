ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio University is preparing to face Toledo during their first Mid-American Conference Championship game since 2016.

The Bobcats are playing the Rockets on Saturday, and a win could secure the university its first championship since 1968. OU students said they can’t wait for the big game.

“It feels really good just to see everyone excited especially at a big school like this,” said student Mickey Serbia. “Something like that doesn’t happen all the time. Seeing everyone one proudful to be a bobcat is really great.”

Many said they are taking the trip to Detroit for the game. Students said they hope the win will be represent a a big statement.

“The [MAC has] already taken notice of what this team is,” said OU student Kyle Schweiger. “Winning the MAC championship just puts another nail in that coffin that this team is for real and they will be for real for the next couple of years. This program is going to keep moving forward. Being seen as a football school and you know a strong football program.”

As the game inches closer, students said they want the players to know how proud they are of them.

“Just give it all you’ve got. You know it’s ok, win or lose you’re still a Bobcat,” said Serbia. “We’ll still be proud of you. But also winning would be really cool so please win.”

Regardless, this season has already been one to remember. Student’s said there’s only one thing left to say: “Go Bobcats!”