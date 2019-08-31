1  of  2
WiFi, free refills, stadium DJ— new to the 'shoe enhancements embraced by fans

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)— The new WiFi was the only thing faster than Justin Fields at Ohio Stadium during the Buckeye’s home opener Saturday.

Fan WiFi

NBC4 put it to the test along with fans who were pleased with the improvement.

Ohio State added more wireless connectivity and antennas earlier this summer so the 100,0000+ fans inside Ohio Stadium could call, text, and post on social media more easily.

Free refills

Another addition crowds were generally pleased with: free pop refills. Fans no longer have to stand in line for drinks after they buy one souvenir cup they can bring back game after game to refill at the fountains separate from the concession stands.

Stadium DJ

DJ AXCESS had people in the stands as well as players on the sidelines dancing during warmups.

