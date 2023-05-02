COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As legal sports betting enters its fifth month in Ohio, the Ohio Casino Control Commission has shut down wagers on one college baseball team.

An emergency order was made on Monday by the OCCC to shut down wagers on games involving the University of Alabama after it received reports of suspicious activity. According to the OCCC, they received reports from “one of its certified independent integrity monitors regarding wagers made on University of Alabama Baseball.”

The order does not go into specifics on what exactly the suspicious activity was as the OCCC will “continue to look into the matter.” It’s unknown when the ban may end.

The Crimson Tide played a weekend series against the LSU Tigers. The Tigers swept the Crimson Tide in all three games, winning 8-6 on Friday, 12-8 on Saturday and 13-11 on Sunday. LSU is the No.1 ranked baseball team in the country and was the betting favorite for all three games. Alabama is 30-15 and will next host Vanderbilt for a three-game series beginning Thursday.

On DraftKings and FanDuel sportsbooks in Ohio, users are only allowed to wager on the outright outcome of college baseball games and not on the margin of victory or player performances.

bet365 and BetMGM sportsbooks do offer bets on total runs and margin of victory for college baseball games as well as the ability to place wagers during the game.