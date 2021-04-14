White Sox Carlos Rodón throws no-hitter against Indians in 8-0 win

CHICAGO, Illinois (WCMH) — Chicago White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodón threw a no-hitter against the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday in an 8-0 win. Rodón was two outs away from throwing the first perfect game since 2012 but hit Roberto Perez with a pitch to break up the perfect bid.

This is the 20th no-hitter in White Sox history.

The final out. A spectacular night on the mound for Carlos Rodón! pic.twitter.com/xkYMaLR9vP — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 15, 2021

The 28-year-old from Miami was selected by Chicago with the No. 3 pick in the 2014 amateur draft and has dealt with injuries throughout his career.

Rodón threw 114 pitches, struck out seven batters and allowed only one walk while the defense committed zero errors. Rodón was also able to throw 97 miles per hour in the 9th inning.

San Diego’s Joe Musgrove threw the first no-hitter of the season last week, which was also the first no-no in team history.

Jose Abreu saved the perfect game by making this play to start the 9th inning before it was boken up with the hit by pitch to Perez.