Where to park for Wednesday’s Crew and Clippers home games

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Parking in the Arena District will be hard to come by Wednesday when the Crew and Clippers are both home for the first time since Lower.com Field opened less than three weeks ago.

The Crew are hosting Nashville at 7:30 while the Clippers take on Iowa at 7:05.

🚨PARKING ALERT🚨



Wednesday, July 21st is our first overlap with the Crew in the Arena District. We will open gates at 5:30pm and strongly encourage fans to arrive early.



Pre-purchasing parking is highly recommended: https://t.co/YMFVTLDmPT pic.twitter.com/aNfH2mGvlS — Columbus Clippers (@CLBClippers) July 19, 2021

Those looking for parking in the Arena District can pre-pay and reserve their spot in advance by visiting arenadistrictparking.com. Those who pre-pay do not need to pull a ticket and will instead scan their permit upon entering and exiting the garage.

Visitors may utilize the following locations for hourly parking during business hours, evenings, and weekends:

Arena Crossing Garage (J)

Chestnut Garage (D)

Front Street Garage (C)

Marconi Garage (I)

McConnell Garage (A)

Neil Avenue Garage (K)

Open lots are also available near several bars and restaurants in the area. Those businesses are encouraging fans to stop by for food and drinks before taking a ride or scooter to the stadiums.

There are plenty of lots by the pub! Come in for some food and drinks and walk or rent a scooter to ride to the match. https://t.co/NBuN39jjPR — Pub Mahone (@Pub_Mahone) July 19, 2021

Wednesday’s doubleheader will not be the last time the two teams overlap and in fact, the Arena District will have its first trifecta on Sept. 29 with the Crew, Clippers and Blue Jackets all playing at home.