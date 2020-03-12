What sports are left to watch?

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The high school, college, and professional sports worlds have all but shut down amid the coronavirus outbreak, which the World Health Organization declared a pandemic earlier this week.

The NBA, NHL, MLS and NCAA basketball conference tournaments have all postponed play during the past 24 hours and on Thursday, the Ohio High School Athletic Association also postponed all winter tournaments with the possibility of postponing spring sports as well.

“The call was easy because it was the right thing to do,” OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass said. “It was difficult beyond belief because of the time, the emotions, the lifelong memories that these kids and communities have invested in this.”

#OHSAA Postpones All Remaining Winter Tournaments, including boys basketball regional and state tournaments, along with ice hockey, wrestling and girls basketball state tournamentshttps://t.co/E408LM6YHR pic.twitter.com/6kDUJbqoOK — Ohio High School Athletic Association (@OHSAASports) March 12, 2020

The NBA was the first major organization to postpone play after it was announced that Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested posted for COVID-19. Since then, his teammate Donovan Mitchell has also tested positive for the virus. The NCAA Tournament has yet to be postponed, but it will likely not happen next week after all conference tournaments were cancelled and both Duke and Kansas announced they will not take part in March Madness.

NASCAR and the PGA Tour are the only sports organizations still holding or planning to hold events. The Players tournament took place Thursday without fans while NASCAR plans to hold races at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway without fans.