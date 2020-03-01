Westerville South hosts final game at Wildcat Gym

WESTERVILLE (WCMH) — Westerville South hosted its final game at Wildcat Gym on Friday with the Wildcats beating Briggs 72-48.

That’s all she wrote for this beauty. The final score Westerville South 72 Briggs 48. pic.twitter.com/nqvLC5PmrQ — Westerville South (@SouthBasketball) February 29, 2020

Many former players came to the game to support their former coach, Ed Calo, and reminiscence on the memories they made inside those walls.

“Westerville is a special place and holds a good place in me and Andre’s [Wesson] heart,” 2017 graduate and current Ohio State junior center Kaleb Wesson said. “Being able to come back and get love from your home city is great.”

Wesson and his brother Andre helped lead South to its first state championship in 2016, 56 years after the school opened its doors. Ray and Karen Dusenbury were in the crowd for that first very first game.

“I took this beautiful gal for a date to a basketball game and that was in the early part of December 1960,” Ray Dusenbury said. “We’ve supported the team and we don’t miss very many.”

In December of 1960, Ray and Karen Dusenbury (front) went on their first date during Westerville South’s first ever basketball game. Tonight, 60 years later, they went on one last date at the gym because this was South’s last game at Wildcat Gym @SouthBasketball @SouthWildcats pic.twitter.com/8CiYOisjZm — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) February 29, 2020

The couple made sure they didn’t miss the last game either going as far as canceling a trip so they could be in attendance. Also at the game were members of the 1990 team, which won the school’s first league title and district title.

“This is a family,” said Bryan Macklin, a senior on the 1990 team. “A lot of people preach it but it’s very rare that they actually mean it but it’s the truth, definitely the truth here at Westerville South.”

The 1990 season was also the first one for head coach Ed Calo who has been with the program for more than 30 years.

“It’s a special place. I played here. I played on this floor and I’ve coached here for 32 years,” Calo said. “There’s been a lot of special people that were on this floor before I came here you know it’s the people that make the difference.”