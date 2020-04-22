Westerville South grad Jaelen Gill transferring leaving OSU football

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 16: Jaelen Gill #26 of the Ohio State Buckeyes carries the ball in the third quarter as Tim Barrow #4 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights defends at SHI Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Piscataway, New Jersey.The Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 56-21. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Former Westerville South football standout and current Ohio State sophomore Jaelen Gill announced on Twitter he’s entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Gill saw very little playing time during his first two seasons with the Buckeyes playing in one game in 2018 and five games in 2019. He ends his career at OSU with six catches and one touchdown.

Gill joined the program when Urban Meyer was still the head coach of the Buckeyes. His departure likely stems from Ohio State gaining a talented freshman wide receiver class for 2020.

The Buckeyes need to replace K.J. Hill, Binjimen Victor and Austin Mack who entered the NFL Draft, which starts Thursday. But the Buckeyes have a plethora of young talent at the position including No. 1 prospect Julian Fleming, No. 5 prospect Jaxson-Smith Njigba, No. 10 prospect Gee Scott Jr.and No. 16 prospect Mookie Cooper.

“They’re talented,” OSU head coach Ryan Day said on March 2. “I think all four of them really have a chance to play and be successful. Now they have a long way to go but for day one better than expected.”