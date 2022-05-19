COLLEGE STATION, Texas (WCMH/AP) — It may be the offseason for college football but there’s plenty of drama happening off the field.

On Wednesday evening, Saban accused Texas A&M of “buying” its top-ranked signing by using Name, Image and Likeness to secure the No. 1 recruiting class for 2022.

“I mean, we were second in recruiting last year,” Saban told an audience of local business leaders in Birmingham. “A&M was first. A&M bought every player on their team, made a deal for name, image, likeness. We didn’t buy one player, all right? But I don’t know if we’re gonna be able to sustain that in the future because more and more people are doing it.”

Aggies coach, and former Saban assistant, Jimbo Fisher responded Thursday calling his former boss a “narcissist.”

“There’s a reason I ain’t went back and worked for him, with opportunities. I don’t want to be associated with him,” Fisher said. “Some people think they’re God . . . go dig into how God did his deal. You may find out about a guy, a lot of things you don’t want to know.”

Fisher was an assistant under Saban in the early 2000s at LSU and worked as offensive coordinator on the Tigers’ 2003 national championship team. Fisher said Saban tried to call him after his comments were made public. Fisher declined to take the call.

“We’re done,” Fisher said. “He showed you who he is. He’s the greatest ever, huh? When you got all the advantages, it’s easy.”

“I don’t cheat. I don’t lie. If you did my old man slapped me across the face. Maybe someone should have slapped him.” Jimbo Fisher on Nick Saban accusing Texas A&M of “buying” its players.

This is the second time this year Fisher has publicly defended his program after signing one the highest-rated recruiting classes in the history of rankings.

In February, Fisher went off on competitors who were pushing rumors that Texas A&M had spent $30 million on NIL deals to land its star-studded recruiting class.

Saban also mentioned Jackson State, which is coached by NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. The Tigers were able to land one of the top recruits in the country in cornerback Travis Hunter, who had been committed to Florida State until a signing day flip in December.

“You best believe I will address that LIE Coach SABAN told tomorrow,” Sanders tweeted Wednesday night. “We as a PEOPLE don’t have to pay our PEOPLE to play with our PEOPLE.”

Hunter also chimed in on social media Thursday.

“I got A mil? But my mom still stay in a 3 bed room house with five kids,” he tweeted.