WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — For the first time in 52 years, the Waverly boys basketball team will play in the OHSAA Final 4.

Last Saturday, the Tigers beat the Heath Bulldogs 46-45 in overtime to win the regional title and clinch their spot in the state tournament.

“It’s a dream come true,” Waverly senior Mark Stulley said. “Ever since 2nd grade I’ve been thinking about this moment and playing in the state Final 4.”

That dream will come true Friday when the Tigers face Gilmour Academy at 8:30 p.m. at UD Arena in Dayton.

“We’ve played together since 2nd grade and just to see it pay off and just be out here doing it with my best friends is awesome,” senior Trey Robertson said.

Some of the Tigers are also making history with family. Trey Robertson is a senior, Braylon Robertson is a freshman and they’re coached by their dad, Travis Robertson.

“I’ve waited for this for a long time honestly,” Travis said choking back tears. It’s been something as a coach and a dad to see them be able to have success feels pretty good.”

That success has also been made possible by another set of brothers — the Futhey twins.

“We’ve always had that little kind of connection,” senior Will Futhey said. “When you go home at night and you’re talking about the game you got a friend right there on the team, so it’s always been great for us.”>

“We’ve been super close like this since we’ve been in the 3rd/4th grade playing together, really just growing up together, always been together hanging out playing sports just everything,” senior Wade Futhey said.

Even players who aren’t related, like point guard Mark Stulley, are pretty much family too. His dad was an assistant coach with Robertson when he took over as head coach 15 years ago.

“We’ve just been together for so long that we all feel like brothers,” Stulley said. “We’re a family and it’s just best senior year I could ask for.”