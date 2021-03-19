Watch viral video of women’s basketball player showing lack of equipment

A March Madness sticker for the NCAA college basketball tournament is placed on a window in downtown Indianapolis, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One player’s effort on social media to show the disparity of amenities at the men’s and women’s NCAA tournaments is gaining attention.

Sedona Prince, who plays at Oregon, posted a video showing the lack of workout equipment for her team and contrasted with what is being made available at the men’s tournament.

Let me put it on Twitter too cause this needs the attention pic.twitter.com/t0DWKL2YHR — Sedona Prince (@sedonaprince_) March 19, 2021

It was noticed by some big names in the sports field, including NBA star Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors and Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith.

“This needs to be addressed—Not right!” Smith wrote.

This needs to be addressed—Not right! https://t.co/rIbDQXWpFA — Gene Smith (@OSU_AD) March 19, 2021

The entire women’s NCAA Tournament is being staged in Texas, with the Women’s Final Four in San Antonio. Similarly, the NCAA is staging the entire men’s tournament in Indiana, with that Final Four in Indianapolis.

Dan Gavitt, vice president of basketball for the NCAA, has since apologized, telling The New York Times that the organization “dropped the ball.”