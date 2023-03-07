COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes began spring football practice Tuesday at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

Coach Ryan Day is set to speak at approximately 10:45 a.m. about the Buckeyes first practice of the 2023 season. You can watch his press conference in the video player above.

The biggest takeaways from the 30-minute media viewinspring.g window include running back TreVeyon Henderson participating in warmups after he was initially expected to miss all of spring, third-year quarterback Kyle McCord was first in line in QB drills and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. took reps as the first-team punt returner with Emeka Egbuka unavailable this spring.

“We moved him around all over the place and we want him to grow. we’re going to try to

Day spoke about the Buckeyes depth on both offense and defense.

“Running back, receiver we’re pretty strong there, tight end feel pretty good about that,” Day said. “Offensive line certainly some guys we’ve got to replace and focus on building.”

n defense, up front II feel good about the first group and half. I feel good about the first 3-4 guys… safety we’ll get a better feel after spring break. We’re always trying to build depth because we know we’re going to need it.”

“You’ve seen what he can do in his first year. IN the role that he played las year… I couldn’t be more impressed. He is a playmaker.

Notable number changes include second-year quarterback Devin Brown wearing No. 33 and safety Sonny Styles wearing No. 6.

Ohio State’s season begins Sept. 2 at Indiana and three weeks later, the Buckeyes travel to South Bend to take on Notre Dame on NBC4. The 2023 season also marks the start of the Big Ten’s seven-year contract with NBC, CBS and FOX.

Broadcast assignments for most games are usually determined about two weeks before kickoff.