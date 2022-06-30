PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) — Four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves and 15-time INDYCAR race winner Simon Pagenaud were on hand Wednesday during a tour of the new Meyer Shank Racing facility in Pataskala.

Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) owner Michael Shank gave a tour of the team’s new facility ahead of the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio this coming Sunday, which can bee seen on NBC4 at 12:30 p.m.

MSR is still a relatively new team, having participated in six INDYCAR races in 2017 before joining full time in 2018. They put themselves on the map last year when Castroneves won the Indy 500 as a driver for MSR.



The victory came while MSR was constructing a 48,000 square-foot facility in Pataskala — a move that has moved MSR to a whole new level.

“We wanted to create a place that represents Central Ohio,” Shank said. “We are in big time racing here to stay and we’re going to continue to make it better and we’re going to do it right here in Central Ohio.”

NBC4 digital sports reporter Justin Holbrock spoke one-on-one with Castroneves, Pagenaud and Shank about the new facility, what it means for MSR and the future of racing in Central Ohio.

