Watch: Ohio State’s Ryan Day to preview Minnesota game at noon

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Friday, July 23, 2021

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Coach Ryan Day will preview Ohio State’s season opener against Minnesota at noon Monday. You can watch his comments here on nbc4i.com or on the NBC4 app.

The Buckeyes and Golden Gophers will kick off at 8 p.m. Thursday in Minneapolis. Other than the pandemic-delayed 2020 season, it will mark the first time since 2017 that the Buckeyes have opened the season with a Big Ten opponent, when they defeated Indiana 49-21 in another Thursday night game.

Ohio State was ranked No. 4 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll after going 7-1 last season and falling to Alabama in the national championship game.

Minnesota went 3-4 in 2020 under coach P.J. Fleck. The Gophers and Buckeyes did not play each other, nor were they scheduled to. In the teams’ last meeting, in 2018, Ohio State won 30-14.

