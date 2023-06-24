COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Several members of the Ohio State football team proved those who play the game can teach it too during a Next Gen Camp on Saturday at Olentangy High School.

Kids from six to 18 years old had the chance to learn from some of the best football players in the country, including linebackers Steele Chambers, Tommy Eichenberg and C.J. Hicks, wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, linemen Tyleik Williams and Ty Hamilton and running back TreVeyon Henderson.

“It’s a blessing man just to be able to have an impact on these kids and be out here and help them enjoy themselves and have a great time too,” Henderson said.

A poll among the Buckeyes for most intense coach was unanimous—Steele Chambers.

“Steele’s going to have those kids doing up downs and running laps,” Henderson said half jokingly.

“Sometimes before these camps I’ll watch clips of remember the Titans and I’ll kind of like base my coaching off of Denzel Washington,” Chambers said.

The camp featured specific position group training, combine testing, a 7-on-7 tournament for skill position players, a linemen challenge and special teams drills. Kids also had the opportunity to get a picture and autograph with their favorite players who were their coach for a few hours on a day they won’t soon forget.