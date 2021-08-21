Ohio State’s Ryan Day names C.J. Stroud starting quarterback

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State head coach Ryan Day announced redshirt freshman C.J. Stroud will be Ohio State’s starting quarterback for week one against Minnesota on September 2.

Day announced his decision during a last-minute press conference Saturday, which you can watch in the video player above.

“I thought over the body of work between the spring and then also through preseason, [he] separated himself with his decision making, his leadership skills and his accuracy,” Day said.

Day added Ohio State held a scrimmage Friday that was played like a preseason game. Stroud graded out as a champion in the game, which helped him secure the starting job.

“It’s not an accomplishment. It’s an opportunity,” Day said. “I think it was the right decision for sure.”

Stroud beat out redshirt freshman Jack Miller III and true freshman Kyle McCord. The announcement six days after Day said Stroud had started to separate himself from the competition.

Day did not say who will backup Stroud but added that will be determined in the coming days as OSU gets closer to week one.

Stroud replaces Justin Fields who left Columbus as one of the best quarterbacks in Ohio State history.

Buzz around the Buckeyes quarterback situation picked up when Quinn Ewers, the No. 1 rated player for the class of 2022, decided to forgo his senior year of high school and enroll at Ohio State this fall.

Ewers arrived on campus last weekend and practiced with the team this past week, but Day said the highly-touted quarterback from Texas will not be thrust onto the field anytime soon.