Watch: Ohio Bobcats Coaches Show March Madness edition with Jeff Boals

BLOOMINGTON, Indiana (WCMH) — This week on the Ohio Bobcats Coaches Show, Jeff Boals and Justin Holbrock discuss OU making the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2012, winning the MAC Tournament in Boals’ second year, facing Virginia in the first round and life in the bubble.
The Bobcats beat Buffalo 84-69 in the MAC Tournament Championship game to advance to the Big Dance.
OU dominated all three opponents it played in the conference tournament and trailed for less than three minutes in 120 minutes of action.
During OU’s 2012 NCAA Tournament appearance, the Bobcats shocked the country beating No. 4 Michigan in the first round followed by a second round win over South Florida to secure the team’s first Sweet 16 appearance since 1964. Ohio almost pulled off another upset in the Sweet 16 but fell to No. 1 North Carolina 73-65 in overtime.