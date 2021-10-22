DETROIT (WCMH) — The Detroit Lions will be inducting former Ohio State linebacker Chris Spielman into the team’s Ring of Honor this Sunday.

The Lions surprised Spielman with the announcement by having him read from a teleprompter about celebrating one of the greatest Lions ever. But Spielman didn’t know the player he was talking about was himself until halfway through the video and began tearing up once he realized the honor was for him.

During his eight years with Detroit, Spielman made the Pro Bowl four times and helped the team to four playoff appearances. He left as the Lions all-time leader in career tackles and concluded his career in Buffalo and Cleveland.

Through tears, Spielman said he was thinking about his first wife, Stefanie, who died from breast cancer in 2009. He fight with the disease led to the development of the Stefanie Spielman Fund for Breast Cancer Research. More than $22 million has been raised to support breast cancer patients and research at the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Spielman played for Ohio State from 1985 to 1987 and is the Buckeyes all-time leader in solo tackles. He also holds the OSU record for most total tackles in a game.

Spielman was three-time All-Big Ten choice and a two-time All-American and won the Lombardi Award in 1987.

Spielman’s Ohio State teams won two Big Ten titles. He played in the Rose and Cotton bowls and was defensive MVP in the latter as a senior.