Skip to content
NBC4 WCMH-TV
Columbus
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Better Call 4
The Conversation
State News
U.S. & World
Washington-DC
Politics
The Spectrum
Daily Pledge
On Our Sleeves
Video Center
Ohio Lottery
Apps
Top Stories
Postponed Pride events aim to reach wider audience
Video
Top Stories
1 dead, 2 injured in southeast Columbus shooting
AP-NORC poll: Americans concerned by foreign interference
Chilly fall weekend
Video
Body found in search for missing Arizona mother
Video
Coronavirus
Latest News
Pass or Fail
In This Together
How You Can Help
How You Can Get Help
Brag About Your Grads Gallery
Top Stories
Democratic proposal for more airline aid stalls in Congress
Top Stories
Trump COVID-19 diagnosis prompts concern among stock markets
Video
Top Stories
Biden removing attack ads after Trump diagnosis
Trump diagnosis bombshell unlikely to shift votes, says OSU professor
Video
Trump coronavirus: What COVID-19 treatment is the president receiving?
Rep. Jim Jordan tests negative for COVID-19
Video
Weather
Live VIPIR Radar
Storm Team 4 Forecast
Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Team 4 Weather Alert Days
Weather History
Webcams
Apps
Top Stories
Coldest night of the season on tap, followed by a brisk weekend
Video
Top Stories
Chilly fall weekend
Video
First October weekend starts with sunshine today, patchy frost tomorrow and showers Sunday
Video
Colder temps into the first weekend of October, more rain too
Video
Chilly fall pattern will linger through weekend
Video
Live
Traffic
Traffic Map
I-270 Traffic Cameras
I-670 Traffic Cameras
I-70 Traffic Cameras
I-71 Traffic Cameras
SR-161 Traffic Cameras
SR-315 Traffic Cameras
US-33 Traffic Cameras
Sports
Football Friday Nite
Buckeyes
Tokyo 2020
Blue Jackets
Columbus Crew
Bengals
Browns
The Big Game
NBA
Top Stories
VIDEO: Band of the Week winner Olentangy Orange
Video
Top Stories
Football Friday Nite Week 6 Games
Video
Watch Ohio State football coach Ryan Day and quarterback Justin Fields speak with media
Video
IndyCar returns to Mid-Ohio July 4, 2021
IndyCar Harvest GP to air on NBC4 Saturday, part of NBC’s ‘Big Event Weekend’
Video
Local 4 You
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
NBC4’s Puppy With A Purpose
African American Male Wellness Walk
Stuff the Backpack
Clear the Shelters
Red White And BOOM!
4Ever Home
Health Matters
Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive
A Journey through Alzheimer’s
The Autism Puzzle
4 Your Health
Central Ohio Professionals
Community Calendar
Contests
Deals 4 You
Year In Harmony
Programming
Daytime Columbus
The Mel Robbins Show
NewsNation
TV Schedule
NBC Shows
Watch NBC Sports
Laff
Ion Television
Top Stories
Taking Care of Your Mental Well Being
Video
Top Stories
Free Help Choosing a Medicare Plan
Video
Connecting with Seniors & Helping Them Preserve Their Independence
Video
An Opioid Epidemic Within a Global Pandemic
Video
Choosing the Right Medicare Plan for You
Video
Jobs
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Email Alerts
Meet the Team
NBC4 Closing Account
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Band of the Week winner Olentangy Orange
Sports
Posted:
Oct 2, 2020 / 07:55 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 2, 2020 / 08:31 PM EDT
Watch NBC4 Band of the week winners Olentangy Orange perform its halftime show.
STORY TOOLS
Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps
NBC4 Jobs
Trending on NBC4i.com
President Trump at Walter Reed with coronavirus; has fever, shortness of breath
Video
What is Regeneron’s antibody cocktail? Here’s what we know about Trump’s treatment
Columbus police officer accused of producing child pornography
Video
Melania Trump vents about family separation in secret recording: ‘Give me a f****** break’
Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 1,495 new cases, 88 additional deaths
Video
Today's Central OH Forecast
Coldest night of the season on tap, followed by a brisk weekend
Video
More Forecast
Don't Miss
WATCH: NBC4’s ‘The Conversation’ Episode 5 focuses on voting
Video
NBC4’s ‘Better Call 4’ launches with Call4 phone bank event
Video
Ready 4 School Gallery: Show us your back to school photos
Gallery
Stuff the Backpack virtually with NBC4 this year
Video
Alexa
Storm Team 4 on Alexa