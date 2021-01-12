Walker, Diallo out for Northwestern game, Sotos questionable

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — During his Tuesday press conference, Ohio State men’s basketball coach Chris Holtmann said point guard CJ Walker and center Ibrahima Diallo will be out for Wednesday’s home game against Northwestern. Guard Jimmy Sotos is questionable.

Walker missed Ohio State’s road win over Rutgers with torn ligaments in his right hand and Diallo is out with an MCL sprain. Sotos is dealing with a shoulder injury.

The Buckeyes are 9-3 this season and 3-3 in the Big Ten. Ohio State cracked the AP Top 25 after beating top-15 Rutgers for a second time this season.

Three Big Ten teams rank in the top 10: No. 5 Iowa, No. 7 Michigan and No. 9 Wisconsin. No. 14 Illinois and No. 23 Minnesota are also ranked in the Top 25 giving the Big Ten the most ranked teams of any conference.