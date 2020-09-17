Wade opts back in, will return to Ohio State

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 16: Shaun Wade #24 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates his interception with teammates Jeff Okudah #1 and Pete Werner #20 in the first quarter against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State preseason All-American cornerback Shaun Wade says he will return to Columbus and re-join the Buckeyes for the season.

Wade made that announcement during a segment on ESPN on Thursday evening. It’s unclear how soon he’ll be able to re-join the team. Wade says he had agreed to work with an agent but had not signed a contract with that agent.

On Monday, Wade announced he would opt out of the season and begin training for the NFL Draft. He says he made that decision after losing confidence the Big Ten would commit to playing this fall. Wade told NBC4 on Monday that if the Big Ten quickly reversed course, he would consider returning.

“I’m going to com back and be a Buckeye and really go strive for this national championship,” Wade told ESPN. “Back in January I didn’t go to the draft and my goal was to come back, be a captain, get my degree.”

Wade said the only Ohio State player he told about his decision was fellow preseason All-American Wyatt Davis. The offensive guard announced Wednesday he intends to return to Ohio State after saying last week that he planned to opt out and enter the NFL Draft.

“I only told one person which was Wyatt [Davis] cause you know he came back yesterday,” Wade said. “I told Coach [Kerry] Coombs but Coach Day and everybody else didn’t know.”

Wade has been training in his hometown of Jacksonville, Florida for the past several days. Wade earned preseason All-American honors after making several dynamic plays during the 2019 season, including an interception, two forced fumbles and two sacks.

Wade’s impact on the Fiesta Bowl against Clemson was significant until he was ejected from the game for a targeting call while sacking Tigers’ quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Wade has been projected as a likely first round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.