Wade Miley throws no-hitter in Reds 3-0 win over Indians

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Wade Miley threw a no-hitter in the Cincinnati Reds 3-0 win over the Cleveland Indians on Friday. This is the 17th no-hitter in Reds’ history and the first since 2013. It is also the first career no-hitter for Miley.

You just watched history, folks❗️ pic.twitter.com/9Gc76FiiWn — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) May 8, 2021

The Indians have now been no-hit twice in the same season for the first time in franchise history after going hitless against the White Sox’s Carlos Rodon last month. This is the fourth no hitter in Major League Baseball this season.

Prior to Friday, the Indians had won nine of their last 11 games and held sole possession of first place in the American League Central.

Cleveland did not have a runner on base until the sixth inning when Nick Senzel committed an error and was charged with two errors on the play.

Homer Bailey threw the last two Reds’ no-hitters in 2012 and 2013.

Miley is in his second season with Cincinnati and previously pitched for Houston, Milwaukee, Baltimore, Seattle, Boston and Arizona.