COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Former Bloom-Carroll football head coach Wade Bartholomew has accepted the head coaching job at Olentangy High School.

Bartholomew coached Bloom-Carroll for eight seasons and led the Bulldogs to back-to-back appearances in the state semifinals in 2020 and 2021. Bloom-Carroll had never been to the state semifinals prior to his arrival in 2014.

Former Olentangy football coach Mark Solis stepped down in December after nine seasons with the Braves. Olentangy finished the 2021 season with a 3-8 record.